1/1
Ruth Ethel Turner Bevan
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BEVAN,
RUTH ETHEL TURNER
Ruth Ethel Turner Bevan, 71, formerly of Ocala, FL, passed away on September 8, 2020, at her home in Taylors, SC. Ruth was born on August 27, 1949, in Chinchilla, PA, to Merle and Carole Turner. She married Bill, her high school sweetheart, in 1970. She became a teacher and dedicated her life to helping special needs students. From classroom teacher to special ed coordinator to online tutor, she used her gifts to touch many lives. She was an avid artist, starting with oil paintings and becoming accomplished in watercolors. She loved her Savior Jesus Christ and served in Baptist churches in various children's ministries.
She is survived by Bill, her husband of fifty years; her daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Dan Olachea; four grandchildren, Cara, Vicki, Jonathan, and Julia Olachea; and five siblings and their spouses: Mary and Tony Lomma, Mt. Dora, FL; Martha and Leon Krok, Naples, FL; David and Concetta Turner, Sayre, PA; John and Mary Turner, Falls, PA; and Thomas and Janet Turner, Jamestown, PA. She joins her parents and her daughter, Heather, in the presence of her Savior.
A celebration of Ruth's life will be held on September 25, at 2:00 pm at Central Baptist Church, Ocala, FL.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in her memory to WorldView Ministries for the Runyankore Translation Project, 7090 US HWY 36, Avon, IN 46123 or
https://worldviewonline.net/
projects-giving/

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Central Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ocala.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved