BEVAN,RUTH ETHEL TURNERRuth Ethel Turner Bevan, 71, formerly of Ocala, FL, passed away on September 8, 2020, at her home in Taylors, SC. Ruth was born on August 27, 1949, in Chinchilla, PA, to Merle and Carole Turner. She married Bill, her high school sweetheart, in 1970. She became a teacher and dedicated her life to helping special needs students. From classroom teacher to special ed coordinator to online tutor, she used her gifts to touch many lives. She was an avid artist, starting with oil paintings and becoming accomplished in watercolors. She loved her Savior Jesus Christ and served in Baptist churches in various children's ministries.She is survived by Bill, her husband of fifty years; her daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Dan Olachea; four grandchildren, Cara, Vicki, Jonathan, and Julia Olachea; and five siblings and their spouses: Mary and Tony Lomma, Mt. Dora, FL; Martha and Leon Krok, Naples, FL; David and Concetta Turner, Sayre, PA; John and Mary Turner, Falls, PA; and Thomas and Janet Turner, Jamestown, PA. She joins her parents and her daughter, Heather, in the presence of her Savior.A celebration of Ruth's life will be held on September 25, at 2:00 pm at Central Baptist Church, Ocala, FL.In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in her memory to WorldView Ministries for the Runyankore Translation Project, 7090 US HWY 36, Avon, IN 46123 orprojects-giving/