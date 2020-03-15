|
|
CAMP, RUTH GUTSCHLAG
Ocala - Mrs. Mark D. Camp, known also as Ruth Gutschlag Camp, passed from this life peacefully at home on March 3, 2020, with her family around her. She was born in Ocala at Munroe Memorial hospital on August 22, 1927. Until she married, she lived with her family in the Germantown area. She graduated as class president and Valedictorian in 1945, and played for the 'Reddick Terriers' basketball team.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Louis T. and Clarice R. Gutschlag; brother, Carlos Gutschlag, Sr.; and husband, Mark D. Camp.
She is survived by her sister, Betty Gutschlag of Winnsboro, South Carolina; her sons, Mark Camp (Mary), Glen Camp (Susan), Britt Camp (Elisabeth); daughters, Evelyn Sapp (Joel), Boone West (Michael) and Dorothy Camp. She leaves 16 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren; one great great grandson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mom always said, 'I am so blessed!'
A memorial service is scheduled at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Memorial Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Memorial Baptist Church at: 3693 SE 95th Street, Ocala, FL 34480.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020