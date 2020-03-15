Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for RUTH CAMP
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RUTH GUTSCHLAG CAMP

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RUTH GUTSCHLAG CAMP Obituary
CAMP, RUTH GUTSCHLAG
Ocala - Mrs. Mark D. Camp, known also as Ruth Gutschlag Camp, passed from this life peacefully at home on March 3, 2020, with her family around her. She was born in Ocala at Munroe Memorial hospital on August 22, 1927. Until she married, she lived with her family in the Germantown area. She graduated as class president and Valedictorian in 1945, and played for the 'Reddick Terriers' basketball team.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Louis T. and Clarice R. Gutschlag; brother, Carlos Gutschlag, Sr.; and husband, Mark D. Camp.
She is survived by her sister, Betty Gutschlag of Winnsboro, South Carolina; her sons, Mark Camp (Mary), Glen Camp (Susan), Britt Camp (Elisabeth); daughters, Evelyn Sapp (Joel), Boone West (Michael) and Dorothy Camp. She leaves 16 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren; one great great grandson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mom always said, 'I am so blessed!'
A memorial service is scheduled at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Memorial Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Memorial Baptist Church at: 3693 SE 95th Street, Ocala, FL 34480.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RUTH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -