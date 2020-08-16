Ruth H. Ellspermann 92, passed away peacefully on July 23, 2020. She was born August 9, 1927 in Oshkosh, WI. She is predeceased by her first husband Myles Johns Sr, her husband Vincent Ellspermann, and her son (Smiley) Myles Johns Jr. Ruth is survived by her sister Doris Terrace, her daughter Eddy Ann Colbert, her sons Mike (Lynn) Johns, and Jeff Johns. She is also survived by her step-daughters June Rhea, and Lloyd Fay, along with step-sons Steve (Gail) Ellspermann, Carl (Valerie) Ellspermann, Leonard (Nancy) Ellspermann, and David (Jayne) Ellspermann. Ruth also leaves behind many grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Memorial services will be held at St. Theresa's Catholic Church, 11528 US-301, Belleview, FL 34420, Saturday, August 29th at 10:00 AM. Online condolences may by said at