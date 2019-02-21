|
MUNIZ, RUTH H.
Mrs. Ruth H. Muniz, age 99, of Jonesboro, GA, formerly of Ocklawaha, FL passed away February 18, 2019. She was a former member of Ocklawaha United Methodist Church, was a member of Morrow First United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent Muniz; and daughter, Margaret Frances Stull.
Surviving are her daughter, Diana Aull and husband, Bradley, of Jonesboro; son, James Edgar Pelot and wife, Gen, of Lewisville, NC; brother, Edwin McDowell Reeves of Belleview, FL; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 22, 2019 at Morrow First United Methodist church with Rev. Luis Ortiz officiating. Interment will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Ocala, FL. The family will receive friends 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Friday, February 22, 2019 at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Morrow First United Methodist Church Food Bank, 5985 Jonesboro Rd, Morrow, GA 30260. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge, 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019