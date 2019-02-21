Home

More Obituaries for RUTH MUNIZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RUTH H. MUNIZ

RUTH H. MUNIZ Obituary
MUNIZ, RUTH H.
Mrs. Ruth H. Muniz, age 99, of Jonesboro, GA, formerly of Ocklawaha, FL passed away February 18, 2019. She was a former member of Ocklawaha United Methodist Church, was a member of Morrow First United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent Muniz; and daughter, Margaret Frances Stull.
Surviving are her daughter, Diana Aull and husband, Bradley, of Jonesboro; son, James Edgar Pelot and wife, Gen, of Lewisville, NC; brother, Edwin McDowell Reeves of Belleview, FL; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 22, 2019 at Morrow First United Methodist church with Rev. Luis Ortiz officiating. Interment will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Ocala, FL. The family will receive friends 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Friday, February 22, 2019 at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Morrow First United Methodist Church Food Bank, 5985 Jonesboro Rd, Morrow, GA 30260. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge, 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019
