BROWN, RUTH IRENE
Ruth Irene Brown, 96, of Ocala, FL passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Ruth was born in Quincy, Illinois and moved to Ocala, FL in 1974. She received a nursing diploma from St. Mary's Hospital in Quincy, IL, and was a 1948 graduate of Quincy University in Quincy, IL with a BS degree in Physical Sciences. Ruth worked as a registered nurse at various locations throughout the country, and retired in 1982. She served in the US Navy, and was a member of Blessed Trinity Catholic Church in Ocala. She is preceded in death by daughter Janet Evans and son John Brown. She is survived by children James E. (Linda) Brown of Aurora, IL, Judy (Bob) DuMond of Ocala, Jerry (Susan) Brown of Ocala, and Jeffrey (Vanessa) Brown of Cary, NC, 10 grandchildren, and many great grandchildren. Visitation will be 6-8pm Thursday, June 20th at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be Friday, 2:00pm, June 21st, at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, followed by a reception at the family home. Burial at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL will be handled privately. Arrangements are being handled by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services 910 SE Silver Springs Blvd. Ocala, FL 34470 (352)-629-7171. Online Condolences may be expressed at
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from June 16 to June 17, 2019