Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for RUTH FENTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RUTH IRENE FENTON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RUTH IRENE FENTON Obituary
FENTON, RUTH IRENE
Ruth Irene Fenton passed to be with her heavenly father on April 2, 2020 in Ocala, Florida. She was born on October 5, 1921 In Lowell, Massachusetts to Hestor Jane and Willard S. Fulton, both deceased.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years, Sid. Also preceded by the death of her first born daughter; her brother, Willard Fulton, Jr.; and sister, Barbara Lantz.
A native of Niagara Falls, New York, she moved to Florida in 1979 from New Jersey, retiring from banking.
Mrs. Fenton was an avid golfer and member of Citrus Hills Country Club, Citrus Hills Golf Association, and Citrus Hills Women's Club, where she served as president for two years. She volunteered at Citrus Memorial Hospital for several years. She was a member of Seven Rivers Presbyterian Church, where she attended service for many years.
She is survived by daughters, Karen Mollis (Raymond) and Beth Ann Spaulding (James); son, Brian Fenton (Peggy); five grandchildren, Stacey Noel Mollis, M.D, Kristi Mollis, Kacey Brack, Brent Spaulding, and Sidney Fenton; one great granddaughter, Taylor Sydney Brack; and several nieces and nephews.
Fero Funeral Home is in charge of services at a later date.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RUTH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -