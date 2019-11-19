Home

Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services
910 E Silver Springs Blvd
Ocala, FL 34470
(352) 629-7171
Viewing
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services
910 E Silver Springs Blvd
Ocala, FL 34470
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services
910 E Silver Springs Blvd
Ocala, FL 34470
RUTH M. ADDIS

RUTH M. ADDIS Obituary
ADDIS, RUTH M
Ruth M. Addis, 89 of Ocala FL passed away on Friday Nov 15, 2019 after a long illness.
Ruth was a lifelong resident of the Ocala area. She worked her entire life for the Florida Telephone Company here in Ocala through all the company
changes. She retired with the love of her life Husband Frank and they moved to Homosassa, FL. She enjoyed traveling and vacationing together with her family.
Ruth is preceded in death by her husband Frank.
She is survived by her sister
Betty Taylor of Ocala, FL, daughter Charlotte (Tom) Koch of Ocala, FL, granddaughter Alyson Affolter of Lakeland, FL, step daughter Carole Steele of Kissimmee, FL two great-grandchildren and three great- great grandchildren.
The family will be having a viewing at the Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home, 910 Silver
Springs Blvd on Thursday Nov. 21, 2019 from 10:00 to 12:00 pm with her celebration of life service will starting at 12:00 pm all are welcome to attend and share with the family. Ruth will be laid to rest with her husband Frank at the
Florida National Cemetery.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
