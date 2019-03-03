|
ALBRIGHT, RUTH M.
Ruth M. Albright, 97, of Ocala, FL passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Timberridge Nursing Center. Ruth was born in Findlay, OH on October 8, 1921 to Daisey and Frank Molder.
She was the youngest of three and both brother, Raymond and sister, Margery preceded her in death.
After graduating high school, she married her love, Edwin W. Albright. They raised four sons and enjoyed 57 years together prior to Edwin's death in 1996.
Ruth was also preceded in death by her son, Steve of Ocala: and daughter-in-law, Jane Elizabeth Albright of Newnan, GA.
Surviving are her sons, Edwin W. Albright, Jr. (Helen) of St. Johns, FL, John Albright (Jane) of Winston-Salem, NC and David F. Albright of Newnan, GA. Also surviving are daughter-in-law, Cathy Hancock of Ocala: as well as 13 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Ruth and her husband served Community Presbyterian Church in Atlantic Beach, FL and First Presbyterian Church of Ocala. Ruth was instrumental in assisting her husband in the founding of Interfaith Emergency Services of Ocala and she was also an active volunteer for many years with Meals on Wheels. Ruth and Edwin were founding members of 'The Dirty Dozen', a local social club of many years ago.
Ruth dearly loved her family and friends and was loved by so many in return. She was a faithful yet quite untraditional 'preacher's wife' and was a loving and wonderful mother to her four sons. All who knew her knew that she enjoyed life and lived it to the fullest.
The family wishes to express special thanks to Brentwood At Fore Ranch and to Hospice Hospice of Marion County for their care and compassion and especially to Lorna Rembert, RN. The love and care provided by the nursing staff at Timberridge is also much appreciated and a special word of thanks to Deysy Ortega.
A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Ocala on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 2PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Marion County PO Box 4860 Ocala, FL 34478, Interfaith Emergency Services PO Box 992 Ocala, FL 34478 or the . Arrangements by Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations, Ocala, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019