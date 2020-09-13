GIBBS, RUTH S.

Marion Landing of Ocala - transitioned to her heavenly home at Hospice Estelle's House on September 2, 2020. Ruth was born on April 7, 1935 in Rheinberg, Germany.

She leaves to cherish her memories of husband, Marquis C. Gibbs of 58 years; her daughter, Iris Gibbs-Hammond (Garry); granddaughter, Kirsten S. Owens (Robert); and one year old great grandson, Troy P. Owens.

Her husband, Mark, retired in 1979 from the U. S. Army and together they moved to Citrus Springs, FL, where they resided for thirty eight years before making Ocala their home in 2017 to be closer to family.

Ruth was a homemaker who loved to work on crafts, to include sewing, stained glass, macramé, crochet and so much more. Loved to work in the garden and watch her garden grow to then share the fruits of her labor.

Ruth was a wonderful friend to all her neighbors and touched many lives with her sweet smile and loving heart. She will be greatly missed by her family and all those who knew her.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions a Life Celebration will be a private gathering. Ruth will be interned at the Bushnell Military Cemetery along with her husband at the time of his passing.



