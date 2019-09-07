|
MCCAMEY,
RUTH VIVIAN GRAY
Ruth Vivian Gray McCamey, 97, of Henderson, NC went to be with her Lord on Sunday, September 1, 2019. She was born on August 20, 1922 in Mifflin, PA to the late Charles and Ruth Harper Gray. Ms. McCamey was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles McCamey; and her son, Dennis McCamey.
Ruth was kind hearted, she was the peacemaker in the family and among friends, she loved to laugh and loved children. Ruth was a devout Christian. She loved KFC coleslaw and rainbow sherbet.
There will be a private family memorial at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery in Brentwood, MD.
Ruth is survived by her daughters, Ruth Debra Carter, Donna Travers, and Diane Crowder; eight grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her brother, Matthew Gray and his wife, Che; and sisters, Berdie Shuford and June Feola.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019