SNOWDEN, SABRINA ANN
Ocala - Sabrina Ann Snowden, 49, passed away March 31, 2019.
Life Celebration for Ms. Snowden will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, 11:00am, Pentecostal Full Gospel Worship Center, 5105 N. US Hwy 441, Ocala, Florida. Apostle Lillie Tuggerson will be conducting the words of comfort. Visitation will be at Sellers Funeral Home on Friday from 3pm-6pm. Family and friends are asked to meet at the Snowden's residence, 1330 N.E. 37th Lane, Ocala, Florida at 10:15am on Saturday to form the funeral cortege. No viewing following the eulogy.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019