Masters Funeral Home
1207 State Rd 20
Interlachen, FL 32148
(386) 684-4177
SADIE D. MATUSE


1935 - 2019 Obituary
SADIE D. MATUSE Obituary
MATUSE, SADIE D.
Sadie D. Matuse, 83, of Timmonsville, SC, formerly of Orange Springs, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Mrs. Matuse was born in Sneads, FL and had lived in Timmonsville, SC five years, coming from Orange Springs. She was a member of Ft. McCoy Church of God and had recently attended Oates Baptist Church in Lamar, SC. She worked for many years in private nursing before retiring. Besides spending time with her family, she enjoyed going to church, fishing, and traveling.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Stella Cochran and Albert Neel; her husband, Louie C. Matuse; her son, Buddy Matuse; two brothers, Edward and Buddy Neel; and a sister, Margie Nell Neel.
Surviving are four daughters, Rita Hughes (Terry), Charlene Conner (Richie), Marlene Moody (Steve) all of Timmonsville, SC, and Linda Highsmith of Baldwin, FL; three sons, Ricky Davis of Timmonsville, SC, Leo Davis (Cheryl) of Orange Springs, and Jimmy Matuse of Blackshear, GA; three brothers, Marion Neel of Lecanto, FL, Johnnie Neel of Conyers, GA, and Hubert Neel of Bridgeport, WV; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Calling hours will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Masters Funeral Home in Interlachen. Funeral services will be 12:00 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 at Ft. McCoy Church of God with Pastor Rick Bass and Pastor Carley Pearson officiating. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Orange Springs Cemetery. Messages of encouragement may be expressed in her online guestbook at www.themastersfuneralhomes.com. Masters Funeral Home of Interlachen is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from June 20 to June 21, 2019
