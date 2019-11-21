|
|
WOODARD, SALLIE MAE
Lowell - Sallie Mae Woodard, 100, passed away on November 14, 2019.
Home Going Celebration for Ms. Woodard will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church, 3280 W. Hwy 329, Lowell, Florida. Reverend Nichollus Booker will be conducting the words of comfort. Viewing will be at Sellers Funeral Home on Friday from 12pm-6pm. Family and friends are asked to meet at Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday at 10:30am to form the funeral cortege. No viewing following the eulogy.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019