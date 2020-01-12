|
|
HUGLI, SALLY ANN
Sally Ann Hugli, 85, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 in Ocala. She was born on May 24, 1934 in Mobile, Alabama. She lived there until 1937 when she moved to Panama City, FL (1937-1940), Tallahassee (1940-1948) Savannah, Georgia (1948-1953) and settling in Ocala in 1954 until her death.
She graduated from Savannah High School and received her BS degree in home economics from Florida State University in 1957 and was a member of the Iota Chapter of Alpha Delta Pi social sorority. Her father in 1945-47 had lobbied throughout the State of Florida so that Florida State College for Women might obtain coeducational status. She did post graduate work in education from the University of Florida.
Her teaching career expanded for almost 30 years in Ocala teaching at Central, Eight Street, NH Jones and Shady Hill elementary schools and specializing in Title One math and reading. She belonged to the Pioneer Club of Ocala, Junior Women's Club of Ocala and FAFO.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John R. Hugli, Jr.; parents, Clifford D. Davenport, Sr. and Ann E. Hogan Davenport; her brother, Eugene B. Davenport; and sister Martha D. Anderson.
Survivors are her son, Rev. Father Richard Hugli; daughter, Ann Knowles; grandson, Cory Welch; great-granddaughter, Winnie Welch; brother, Clifford D. Davenport, Jr.; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 1:00 pm in Highland Memorial Park, Ocala, FL. A reception to follow at the Elks Club. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Iota Chapter of Alpha Delta Pi at FSU. Donations can be made by calling 404-378-3164. Please designate your gift to support 'scholarships' and 'IOTA FSU-Diane Dominix Stewart Scholarship. Gifts may also be made to FSU Foundation, for the scholarship named Jeanette and Cliff Davenport Scholarship Fund(F06996). c/o FSU Foundation. 325 W. College Ave. Tallahassee, FL 32301-1403. Arrangements by Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations, Ocala, FL 352-236-7813.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020