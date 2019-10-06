Home

SALLY MISURACA
SALLY FRINK MISURACA

SALLY FRINK MISURACA Obituary
MISURACA, SALLY FRINK
Sally Frink Misuraca, 84, of Ocala, FL passed away on September 25, 2019.
She was predeceased by, Al, her husband of 57 years.
Sally received her degrees in Education, a Bachelor's from University of St. Joseph in West Hartford, CT and a Master's from the University of Connecticut. She taught for 33 years, the last 27 years in Windsor Locks, CT.
After retiring in 1991, she moved to Ocala, FL. 'Canary Sal' then resumed her singing career at On Top of the World and many other local communities and organizations.
She is survived by her three stepsons, Paul of Manchester, CT, Carl of Stafford Springs, CT, Tom of San Antonio, TX; her nieces, Rosann Taylor of Redondo Beach, CA, and Kathryn Seitz of Clearwater, FL.
The memorial service will be held at the Florida National Cemetery at the convenience of the family. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be given to Hospice of Marion County or a .
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019
