Countryside Funeral Home
9185 NE Jacksonville Road
Anthony, FL 32617
352-620-2006
SALLY SELPH CLAYBROOK

SALLY SELPH CLAYBROOK Obituary
CLAYBROOK, SALLY SELPH
Ocklawaha - Sally Selph Claybrook, 84, passed away peacefully at home on February 28, 2019. Sally was born and raised in Ocala to John Williams Burton Selph and Sarah Frances Massey Selph on December 15, 1934. A graduate of the University of Florida, Sally worked briefly as a medical technologist and then began her career at RCA's department of missile intelligence. It was here that she met her husband, Don Claybrook, with whom she recently celebrated 53 years of marriage. Sally devoted herself and her life to the loving care of her family.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Donald Frazier Claybrook; daughters, Frances Gordon (Gardner), Margaret Reynolds (Robert), and; sister, Anne MacKay (Buddy); and brothers, John Selph and William 'Bill' Selph (Brenda). Sally's grandchildren, whom she adored, are Ellen and Joe Reynolds, and Sarah, Caroline and Katie Gordon.
A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at 3:00PM Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Christ Community Church, 37 Dogwood Road, Ocala, with Pastor Richard Parker officiating. The family will gather at Highland Memorial Park for graveside service. Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019
