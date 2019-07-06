|
ARGANO, SALVATORE C.
Salvatore C. Argano, 82, of Ocala, FL passed away June 30, 2019 at home. Born in Brooklyn, NY he came to this area in 1992 from Lond Island, NY. He was a computer room supervisor for Merrill Lynch, member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church and enjoyed baseball.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Eileen; sons, Thomas (Theresa) Argano of Center Reach, LI, NY and Salvatore Argano, Jr. of Long Island, NY; brothers, Anthony Argano of Ocala and Frank (Cathy) Argano of Staten Island, NY; grandchildren, Melissa, Vincent, Salvatore III, Nicholas, Gina; several great grandchildren and nephews, Matthew Argano and Rev. Christopher Argano.
Visitation will be held at Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations, 11250 SW 93rd Ct. Rd. Ocala 34481 352-236-7813, on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 2-4PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 6455 SW SR 200 Ocala 34476, on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 8:30AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Kindred Hospice of Ocala.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from July 6 to July 7, 2019