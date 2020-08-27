GILARDI,
SALVATORE ANTHONY
Salvatore Anthony Gilardi, 91, of Silver Springs passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Advent Health in Ocala. He was born June 28, 1929 the son of the late Pasquale and Mildred Gilardi. Salvatore was a native of Inwood, New York and moved to this area from Baldwin, New York. He worked for the Town of Hempstead Highway Department for 33 years before retiring in 1985 and moving to Silver Springs. He was a Korean War Veteran serving from 1950-1953 and a volunteer firefighter in his hometown for 35 years.
Survivors include his wife, Diane Gilardi; son, Salvatore Gilardi; son, Patrick Gilardiand. He was grandfather to eight grandchildren and great grandfather to nine.
Predeceased by son, Ralph Gilardi.
Funeral service will be held at 12:00 at St. Joseph's of the Forest on Saturday, August 29, 2020 and a graveside service to be held at 2:00 pmat Highland Memorial Park (1515 NE 3rd Street, Ocala, FL 34470). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
