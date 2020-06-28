GAROFALO,SALVATORE ROSARIOOcala - Salvatore Rosario Garofalo, 80, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. He was known as 'Sal' to his friends and 'Papa' to his adoring grandchildren. He will be remembered for his hilarious jokes, sense of humor and wildly entertaining stories. Additionally his unfailing work ethic, his generous smile, and his willingness to help anyone. Most importantly, he was a proud father and grandfather. His legacy is his children and grandchildren. Time spent with family and friends brought him the most joy.Born in Boston, MA, Sal graduated from Boston Technical High School and then attended Franklin Technical Institute. Sal met the love of his life, Joanne duPont, and they were married on May 25, 1958. Sal worked at the MBTA for 25 years. Sal was an avid fisherman and hunter, teaching his children and grandchildren his skills. He was a member of the Charles River Bassmasters Association as well as a member of The Son's of Italy and The Knight's of Columbus. When he retired in 1992, Sal and Joanne moved from North Weymouth, MA to Ocala, FL.Sal is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Joanne (duPont); his four children, Cheryl-Anne Scolamiero (Jeffrey), Salvatore A. Garofalo (Erin), KarenMarie Razee (Kenneth), and Elena-Marie Ankiewicz (Michael); his eleven grandchildren, Stephen, John (Christina), Vincenzo, Brittany, Anthony, Devon, Bryan, Brianna, Erika, Olivia and Salvy; three great grandchildren, Lily, Ella and Madilyn; and his two siblings, John R. Garofalo and MaryAnn Garofalo.Sal is predeceased by his infant daughter, Mary; and his parents, Anthony V. Garofalo and Anna A. (Materia) Garofalo.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of Marion County, P.O. Box 4860 Ocala, FL. 34478-4860. There will be a funeral mass at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 6455 S.W. State Road 200, Ocala, FL 34476 on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 8:30 A.M. Please leave your condolences for the family at