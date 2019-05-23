Home

Sellers Funeral Home
440 Sw Broadway St
Ocala, FL 34475
(352) 620-8881
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Sellers Funeral Home
440 Sw Broadway St
Ocala, FL 34475
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:15 AM
St. Jospeh AME Church
12775 NE 25th Avenue
Anthony, FL
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Pentecostal Full Gospel Church
5105 N HWY 441
Ocala, FL
View Map
Sam Walter Thompson Jr. Obituary
THOMPSON, JR.,
DEACON SAM WALTER
On Saturday, May 18, 2019, our beloved Sam Walter Thompson, Jr. answered the Master's call and peacefully transitioned into eternal life.
Deacon Thompson leaves to cherish his memories, a loving and devoted wife, Inez Thompson of Sparr, FL; sons, Dr. Walter Jermaine Thompson of Atlanta, GA, Jason Thompson (Renee') of Ocala, FL, Jamie Thompson (Cherae) of Oklahoma City, OK, John Thompson of Sparr, FL; daughters, Tabatha Thompson Mason (Jimarr) of Ocala, FL, Joy Thompson Pantoja (Frank) of Deltona, FL; mother, Annie Lee Thompson of Reddick, FL, siblings, Marilyn Rackard (Levi) of Orange Lake, FL, Irene Wilson (Lawrence) of Reddick, FL, Kenith Thompson of Irag, Cheryl McCray (Wallace) of Sparr, FL, Mae Katherine Faison (Derwin) of Ocala, FL, Lewis Gordon III of Ocala, FL; biological father, Lewis Gordon, Jr. (Eula), Ocala, FL; and a host of grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Life Celebration for Deacon Thompson will be held on May 25, 2019, 11am at Pentecostal Full Gospel Church, 5105 N HWY 441, Ocala, Florida 34475. Apostle Lillie Tuggerson will be conducting the words of comfort. Visitation will be at Sellers Funeral Home on Friday from 12pm to 6pm. Family and friends are asked to meet at St. Jospeh AME Church (12775 NE 25th Avenue, Anthony, Florida) at 10:15am on Saturday to form the funeral cortege. No viewing following the eulogy. 'A SELLERS SERVICE DEFINES QUALITY & SATISFACTION.'
www.sellersfuneralhomes.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 23 to May 25, 2019
