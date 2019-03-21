HASSAN, SAMIRA MIRIAM

Samira Miriam Hassan of Ocala, Florida passed away on March 7, 2019. She was born to Vivienne Parry and Abdul Hassan on July 22, 1979 in Brooklyn, NY. Samira and her daughter moved to the area in 1998 from New York. She loved reading, writing, listening to music and spending time with her kids. Her passion for helping others and love of people guided her to a career as a L.P.N. Her desire to continue helping others led her to go back to school where she was studying to be an RN.

Samira was preceded in death by her mother, Vivienne Parry.

She is survived by her children, Latesha Romero, Alyah Valle, Richard Valle, Jr. and Alisa Valle; sisters, Joann Hassan and Nadia Hassan; and her father, Abdul Hassan.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 1:00pm at the Roberts of Ocala Downtown Chapel. Arrangements are under the care of Roberts of Ocala Downtown Chapel, 606 SW 2nd Ave, Ocala, FL 34471 (352)537-8111. Please sign Samira's online guestbook at

www.robertsfunerals.com Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019