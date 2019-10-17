Home

Sellers Funeral Home
440 Sw Broadway St
Ocala, FL 34475
(352) 620-8881
SAMMY LEE TYSON

SAMMY LEE TYSON Obituary
Ocala - Sammy Lee Tyson, 75, passed away on October 14, 2019.
Life Celebration for Mr. Tyson will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, 11:00am at Tabernacle of Deliverance Outreach Ministries Reaching a Dying World with The Living Word, 1120 West Silver Springs Blvd, Ocala, Florida 34475. Apostle Rozella Roberson will be conducting the words of comfort. Viewing will be on Friday from 12pm until 6pm. Family and friends are asked to meet at the Tyson's residence, 1329 SW 5th Street, Ocala, Florida 34471 at 10:15am on Saturday to form the funeral cortege. No viewing following the eulogy.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner on Oct. 17, 2019
