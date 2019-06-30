|
|
MONCADA,
SAMUEL ANDRES
Samuel Andres Moncada, 55, passed away on June 26, 2019.
He leaves to cherish his memories beloved wife of 35 years, Abbi Moncada; children, Danielle Moncada Cobb, Larissa Moncada, and Joshua Moncada; grandchildren, Sergio, Derrick, Kaden, and Caleb; a host of siblings, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and sorrowing friends.
Funeral service for Mr. Moncada will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at St. Paul Parish National Catholic Church located at 5245 SE 112th St. Belleview, FL 34420. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Condolences may be left at www.snowsfuneral.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from June 30 to July 1, 2019