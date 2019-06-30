Home

Samuel Andres Moncada

Samuel Andres Moncada Obituary
MONCADA,
SAMUEL ANDRES
Samuel Andres Moncada, 55, passed away on June 26, 2019.
He leaves to cherish his memories beloved wife of 35 years, Abbi Moncada; children, Danielle Moncada Cobb, Larissa Moncada, and Joshua Moncada; grandchildren, Sergio, Derrick, Kaden, and Caleb; a host of siblings, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and sorrowing friends.
Funeral service for Mr. Moncada will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at St. Paul Parish National Catholic Church located at 5245 SE 112th St. Belleview, FL 34420. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Condolences may be left at www.snowsfuneral.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from June 30 to July 1, 2019
