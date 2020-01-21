|
STREAPY,
SAMUEL CHARLES
Samuel Charles Streapy of Summerfield, FL passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. He was 941/2 years old. He was so glad he passed that threshold. Sam was a sergeant in the US Army during World War II, Combat Brigade Battle of the Bulge. He was awarded the bronze star among other medals. He was born to George and Anna Streapy of Perkasie, PA. He lived there for a while before coming to FL to be with family.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary.
Sam was a carpenter by trade and loved doing woodwork around the house. He made glider swings, gazebos and such. His family loved him and all his inventions. He also loved riding lawn mowers and working on small motors. He loved all his neighbors, especially, Bruce. He enjoyed being with his family on birthdays and holidays. He always had us laughing!
He is survived by his son, George Streapy; daughter, Margie (Jim) Logue; three grandchildren, Michael (Linda) Logue, David (Rebecca) Logue and Charles Logue; his brother, Willard (Ruth) Streapy; and many nieces and nephews.
Daddy, I loved you to the end.
Sam will be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery on January 23, 2020. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020