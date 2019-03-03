|
|
OSWALD, SAMUEL HILL
Samuel H. Oswald 'Big Sam' passed away at the age of 88 on February 24, 2019. He went peacefully at home while being cared for by his children and caregivers who loved him. Sam was born May 11, 1930 in Marianna, Florida to Douglas and Ruby Oswald. He moved to Orlando in 1964.
He is survived by daughter, Carol L. Bogert (Brett) of Waxhaw, NC; his son, Samuel D. Oswald (Karen) of Orlando, FL; his daughter, Dawn O. Ulmer (George) of Laurel Springs, NJ; and his older brother, Douglas H. Oswald of Ocala, FL. Sam leaves eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn L. Oswald; and sisters, Sara Livesay (Robert), Eileen Fedorovich (Vita), Anice Johnson (Jones), and Nina Vick (Warren).
Sam served two assignments in the United States Air Force as a MP. Afterwards, he pursued a career with the Florida Highway Patrol and was stationed in Ocala, Lake City, Jacksonville, Tallahassee and finally moved to Orlando with the opening of the of the final leg of the Turnpike in 1964. He was proud to serve and protect the state of Florida for 21 years, ending his career as a Captain with Troop K in 1972. After retiring with the Florida Highway Patrol, he spent the next 25 years pursuing a successful second career in commercial real estate with Major Realty and Maury L. Carter & Associates.
Anyone who knew Big Sam was aware of his great love of the outdoors whether it be hunting all types of game, fishing, or simply enjoying the smiles of his grandchildren when sharing nature with them. In addition to hunting, he could often be found enjoying his other hobby, playing golf, whether it be here in Orlando or while spending the summers at his home in Waynesville NC. Another place you might find Big Sam is at home in Orlando tinkering in his workshop as 'Mr. Fix-it' or sitting on his dock fishing with 'children' (old or young). His role in law enforcement gave him many storytelling opportunities which were enjoyed by all. A little-known fact about Big Sam is before moving to Orlando he enjoyed being in the air piloting his own personal plane. After the loss of his beloved wife, Carolyn, Big Sam found a new companion to accompany him everywhere ... his Yellow Labrador, Dixie. In his later years, when age had taken its toll, Sam cherished the time with his family and friends, his coffee club buddies, Sunday night dinners with his family, phone calls with his brother, cards and calls from his friends in North Carolina and University of Florida sports.
We welcome all who knew him to once again come together for a visitation with his family on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Shannon's Casual Café in south Orlando. There will also be a Celebration of his Life with his family and friends at the Buck Point Ranch in Oviedo, Florida on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM. Transportation will be provided, if needed. For more information or for directions, please call his daughter Dawn at 609 413-3471 or email her at [email protected] In lieu of flowers, his family welcomes donations to be made in his memory to: Lake Junaluska Assembly Inc., Office of Development, PO Box 67, Lake Junaluska NC 28745 or to the National Wild Turkey Federation at www.nwtf.org
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019