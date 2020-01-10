|
TRUSSO, SANDI MANNING
Sandi Manning Trusso, 78, of Ocala passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Advent Health of Ocala. She was born October 22, 1941 the daughter of the late Marian (Luhrs) Marmer. Sandi was a native of Miami, FL and moved to Ocala in 1999. She worked in advertising; but her true passions were her roles as wife, mother and homemaker. She was a lover and defender of life and protector of faith.
Survivors include her husband, Carmen Trusso; daughters, Sherri Roberts Ortega,Tammy Roberts Chapman, and Carmen Trusso III; her brother, Ron Marmer; sister, Sharon Meyers; cousins, June Smith Hernandez, Richard (Connie) Smith and Bob (Judith) Smith. She was grandma Sandi to seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and aunt Sandi to numerous nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by her mother, Marian Marmer; and her brother, William Marmer.
A Memorial Mass will be held at Queen of Peace Catholic Church on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 8:30 am. Friends and family may gather from 8:00 am until the time of the service. Online condolences may be sent at
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020