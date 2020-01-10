Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for SANDI TRUSSO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SANDI MANNING TRUSSO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SANDI MANNING TRUSSO Obituary
TRUSSO, SANDI MANNING
Sandi Manning Trusso, 78, of Ocala passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Advent Health of Ocala. She was born October 22, 1941 the daughter of the late Marian (Luhrs) Marmer. Sandi was a native of Miami, FL and moved to Ocala in 1999. She worked in advertising; but her true passions were her roles as wife, mother and homemaker. She was a lover and defender of life and protector of faith.
Survivors include her husband, Carmen Trusso; daughters, Sherri Roberts Ortega,Tammy Roberts Chapman, and Carmen Trusso III; her brother, Ron Marmer; sister, Sharon Meyers; cousins, June Smith Hernandez, Richard (Connie) Smith and Bob (Judith) Smith. She was grandma Sandi to seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and aunt Sandi to numerous nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by her mother, Marian Marmer; and her brother, William Marmer.
A Memorial Mass will be held at Queen of Peace Catholic Church on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 8:30 am. Friends and family may gather from 8:00 am until the time of the service. Online condolences may be sent at
www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SANDI's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -