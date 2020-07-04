1/1
Sandra Jannette Gordon
GORDON,
SANDRA JANNETTE
Citra - Sandra Jannette Gordon, 35, passed away on June 29, 2020, in Belleview, Florida. She was born on January 22, 1985, to David Lee Gordon and Leslie Diana Orsborn, in Homestead, Florida.
She is preceded by her father, David Gordon; and her sister, Helen Orsborn-Nickerson.
She is survived by her parents, Malcolm and Leslie Shaw; sons, Jeramy Mikael, David Malcolm, Wyatt Gage; daughter, Christa Marie; sisters, Christie Chamblee, Jamie Gordon; and brothers, Richard Roland, Malcolm Shaw, III.
Arrangements under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Countryside Funeral Home
9185 NE Jacksonville Road
Anthony, FL 32617
352-620-2006
