|
|
HOLLOWAY,
SANDRA MARIE 'SANDY'
Sandra Marie 'Sandy' Holloway, age 71, of Ocala, went to be with the Lord on November 30, 2019. She was born on September 27, 1948 to George Kenneth and Dolly Marie Rodgers Holloway in Ocala, FL where she was raised and was a lifelong resident.
Sandy retired from the City of Ocala and after retirement she worked and supported both of her children's businesses. She had a passion for spirituality and spreading love and light to those around her. Sandy was a very hard-working mother who fiercely protected and provided for her children. Her family was her world.
She is survived by her children, Michael Holloway (Chrissy) and Jackie Jacobowitz (Jason); brother, Chester Holloway (Nancy); grandchildren, Paige Gibson, Michael Holloway and Luke Holloway.
In lieu of flowers or donations, Sandy would want you to take the opportunity to spend time with your loved ones and cherish them always. Please visit her memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS WESTAREA
(352)376-7556
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019