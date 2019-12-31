Home

SANDRA "SANDY" YEAKEL

SANDRA "SANDY" YEAKEL Obituary
YEAKEL, SANDRA 'SANDY'
Sandra 'Sandy' Yeakel, passed away on December 24, 2019. She was born in Coaldale, PA on April 28, 1937. Sandy retired from Acme Markets where she worked in the meat department. Sandy was a dedicated wife and mother. Family was the most important thing to her. She belonged to Meadowbrook Church in Ocala, FL.
She is survived by her loving husband, Al, of 62 years; daughter, Pamela Heydt and spouse, Charles Heydt, of Jim Thorpe, PA; son, Mark spouse, Mandy Yeakel, of Jim Thorpe, PA; brother, Conrad Bincarowsky and wife, Lidy, of Jim Thorpe, PA.
Sandra was preceded in death by a son, Michael ;and granddaughter, Samantha Yeakel. Sandra had 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Services will be held at a later date.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
