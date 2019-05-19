|
Sara Elizabeth Kosboth of Ocala, FL died on May 14, 2019 at E.T. York Hospice Care Center in Gainesville.
Sara was born on September 04, 1972 in Chattanooga, TN to Sharon and David Kosboth.
Born with Down Syndrome, she lived a full and happy life. She was a pioneer in the fight for education for the disabled. She began school in 1974, at the age of 2, at The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa. She was one of 6 Down's children in the Tri-Mod project whose purpose was to teach Down's children and provide experience for students learning to work with them. During that time period Federal Public Law 94-142 was enacted. This law allowed her to attend public school in Rome and Macon, GA and to graduate from high school in Maysville, KY. She later lived in a group home in Silsbee, TX and then in Ocala. She was truly a blessing to all who came to know and love her.
She leaves precious memories with her parents, David and Sharon Kosboth, brother, Dr. Matthew Kosboth (Dr. Mona Kosboth), nephews Kyan & Liam Kosboth all of Gainesville.
Her family want to thank all those who taught and cared for her. Special thanks to the staff at 2nd St. group home & Love Care ADT, Ocala, Advent Hospital/Ocala, Select Specialty Hospital/Shands and Haven Hospice, Gainesville.
The family will receive visitors on Sunday, May 19th from 2:00 to 5:00 PM at her parents' home. Private services will be held at a later date.
