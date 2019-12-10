Home

POWERED BY

Services
Countryside Funeral Home
9185 NE Jacksonville Road
Anthony, FL 32617
352-620-2006
Resources
More Obituaries for SARA DEMAREE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SARA FRANCES DEMAREE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SARA FRANCES DEMAREE Obituary
DEMAREE, SARA FRANCES
Ocala - Sara Frances Demaree, 101, passed away December 1, 2019. She was born in Gainesville, FL, on July 29, 1918, to the late Thomas Bascom and Sarah B. 'Sallie' Riddle Demaree. Sara was one of the first female Pharmacists in Florida, graduating in 1942 from UF, and retired after many years as Chief Pharmacist for Munroe Regional Medical Center. She was a long time member of the First United Methodist Church in Ocala. Sara was an avid crafter and was known for her many talents. She made several Chicklet Houses including the White House, Tacachale Center, and locally the Silver Springs Motel.
She never married and had no children however she was 'Aunt' Sara to many including Caroline Sigman (Atlanta) and Ashley 'Lee' and Teresa Newsome (Ocala).
Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SARA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -