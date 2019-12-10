|
|
DEMAREE, SARA FRANCES
Ocala - Sara Frances Demaree, 101, passed away December 1, 2019. She was born in Gainesville, FL, on July 29, 1918, to the late Thomas Bascom and Sarah B. 'Sallie' Riddle Demaree. Sara was one of the first female Pharmacists in Florida, graduating in 1942 from UF, and retired after many years as Chief Pharmacist for Munroe Regional Medical Center. She was a long time member of the First United Methodist Church in Ocala. Sara was an avid crafter and was known for her many talents. She made several Chicklet Houses including the White House, Tacachale Center, and locally the Silver Springs Motel.
She never married and had no children however she was 'Aunt' Sara to many including Caroline Sigman (Atlanta) and Ashley 'Lee' and Teresa Newsome (Ocala).
Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019