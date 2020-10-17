1/
Ocala - Sarah Argent Counts, 76, of Ocala passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Ocala Regional Medical Center. She was from New River, FL and moved to Ocala in her junior year of high school. Argent was a member of First Baptist Church of Ocala where she married the love of her life, Herbert Walter Counts. She loved spending time and traveling with her family and friends. Argent is preceded in death by her husband of 40 years Herbert W. Counts. She is survived by her son Herbert W. Counts, II and wife Denise of Dunnellon, FL, daughter Cynthia Hickman and husband Gerald of Ocala, FL, daughter Julie Kelch and husband Frank of Summerfield, FL, son Lance Counts of Ocala, FL and 8 grandchildren; brother Glen Tomlinson of Texas, and sister Elizabeth Fort of Dunnellon, FL. Please join the family for Argent's celebration of life service on Saturday, October 24th at 2:00 pm at the First Baptist Church of Ocala, FL.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
