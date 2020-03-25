|
WOLFSON, SCOTTY
3/14/1951 - 3/5/2020
Scott Wolfson passed away on March 5 in Ocala, FL after a long period of failing health.
Scotty, as he was known, was born in Manhattan, NY and went to the Bronx High School of Science before finishing HS in Spring Valley, NY. He graduated early at age 16 and went to college in NY and Vermont. Scotty was a true hippy/folkie liberal, marched on Washington and continued to believe in the compassionate politics of the left for his entire life. Scotty was always generous with what he had. He was a lifelong Yankee fan and loved his hometown, NYC. He loved music, especially Phil Ochs and the folk scene of the 60's. He loved animals and at times was a breeder of Malamutes and a breeder and shower of Burmese cats. He also was great with children, though had none of his own. Scotty was a professional bowler, a pro shop owner, a chef and finally worked in kitchen cabinetry, selling kitchen remodels.
Scotty is survived by his sisters, Bonnie and Alysa; nieces and nephew; many cousins; and his beloved uncle and aunt.
May he find rest and relief and peace. Donations in Scotty's memory may be made to the European Burmese cat rescue society via check (made out to Worldwide European Burmese Society) to Ann-Louise DeVoe at 5640 Lotus Court, Grove City, OH 43123.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020