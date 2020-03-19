|
|
PULLINGS,
SENIA FIELDS
Ocala, Fl- Mother Senia Pullings, 73, transition to be with her heavenly father on March 10, 2020 at Advent Health Ocala.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories: (A devoted husband) Virgil Deleon Pullings, Sr., Pullings, Children: Patrice Pullings, Monica McIntosh (Brian), Virgil Pullings, Virgil Deleon Pullings, Jr. (Stacey), (6) grandchildren, (7) great-grand children, sisters: Sallie Franklin (Jesse), Gwen Haynes (Johnny), brothers: Vernon English, Jackie Fields, Julius Linton, Donald Banks (Tina), a host of sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, church family and sorrowing friends.
Professional arrangements are entrusted to Hadley-Brown Funeral Home, 127 NW 20th Street, Ocala, Florida 34475 (352) 620-0573.
'Providing Unparalleled
Service and Compassion'
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020