LOCKE, SHANE
Shane Paul Locke, of Silver Springs, Florida, passed December 10, 2019, at 63 years of age, at the Estelle house of Hospice, in Marion County. Shane was born June 29, 1956 in Coral Gables, Florida.
Shane, son of Judith Evelyn Bacon and Paul Alley Locke, is survived by two brothers, Kim B. Locke and Kevin A. Thompson, both of Ocala, Florida. He also is survived by his beloved partner of 31 yrs, Andrea Ptuyac and her two daughters, Jenifer Yourgal and Heather Reinhold, who he raised as his own daughters, who loved him and he loved as well. He also leaves behind nine grandchildren.
Shane worked for the Florida State Division of Forestry, as a Forest Ranger for 31 years. His fellow Forest Service brothers and workers speak highly of him as a teacher, friend, and mentor. He had a passion for Bluegrass music and played with many music pickin' friends along with working at the Bluegrass Festivals. His loyalty, generosity, free spirit and loving personality will be greatly missed by those who loved him.
A Memorial Service for Shane will be held at Christ the King Anglican Church on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:00 am, location 4440 SE 3 Ave, (aka CR 475), Ocala, FL 34480. A Celebration of Life event will follow the service at another location from 1-5 pm. Call Kim Locke at 352-239-1460 for information.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019