WARNER, SHANNON K.
SEPTEMBER 18, 1954 - APRIL 6, 2019
Shannon K. Warner (Baker), 64, formerly of Elkhart, In, joined the Lord Saturday, April 6, 2019. Shannon was a homemaker, a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She joined her father, Donald Baker, Sr.
She is survived by her husband, John Warner; son, John Baker (Ronda); daughter, Tamatha Germann (Cory); granddaughters, Alexandrea Baker, Holly Hammer, and Skylar Baker; grandsons, Ty Baker, Seth Baker, and Tanner Baker. Shannon also has six great-grandchildren. Also survived by her mother, Shirley Baker; brother, Donald Baker II (Dawn); four nieces, Heather Riley (Eric), Brandy Leighton (Josh), Felicia Welch (Jeremy), and Jessica Baker; one nephew, Donald Baker III (Melissa).
A celebration of life will be held May 5, 2019 for more details please email
[email protected]
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019