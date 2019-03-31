|
|
JANSSEN, SHANNON LEE
Shannon Lee Janssen passed away peacefully but unexpectedly March 9, 2019, in Herndon, VA. Shannon, 40, accomplished a lot during her too short life. She graduated from Lakewood high school in St. Petersburg in 1996. A brilliant woman who never gave up, she earned a degree in chemistry and a Ph.D. in neuroscience from the University of Florida. She then worked as a patent examiner for the US Patent and Trademark office in Alexandria, VA.
During her many travels she jumped off the highest bungee, swam with sharks in Belize, and skydived, among many other adventures that took her around the world with her loved ones. She was also a talented equestrian. She is survived by her mother Gail Sasnett, father Dennis Janssen, brother Rhett Janssen, and significant other Eric McComas along with aunts, uncles and cousins. A kind, caring and compassionate person, she loved her horse Homer and dog Lucy; dogs Sasha and Kayleigh gave her years of joy. In lieu of flowers, Shannon would want donations in her memory made to the Alachua County Humane Society or Retirement Home for Horses. A celebration of life will be held at 2 pm April 6 at Paynes Prairie State Park.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019