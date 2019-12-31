|
|
MEDLOCK, SHANNON
Ocklawaha - Shannon Marie Langhoff Medlock, 54, passed away on December 23, 2019, in Ocklawaha, Florida. She was born on June 5, 1965 in Ocala, Florida to Joseph Langhoff and Donna Cash. A beloved mother, daughter and friend. She will be missed dearly.
She is preceded by her son, Joshua Medlock.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Amanda Lindsey (Marc); mother, Donna Cash (Randy); father, Joseph Langhoff (Jackie); grandchildren, Ashton Medlock, Tristan Lindsey, Clayton Medlock, Lizza Medlock, Reilly Medlock, and Anderson Medlock; brother, Donald Langhoff; sister, Denise Myers (Timothy); many aunts, nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, Florida.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020