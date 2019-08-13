|
BURNETT,
SHARI LYN WHITMORE
Shari Lyn Whitmore Burnett, age 61, passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 7, 2019. She was born November 5, 1957 in Beausejour, Manitoba, Canada and was a longtime resident of Ocala, Florida.
Shari is survived by her mother, Jacqueline Whitmore of Ocala; son, Larry (Brandie) Butler of Acworth, Georgia; two grandsons, Nicholas Butler and Andrew Butler; sister, Renee (Scott) Rains of Fort Worth, TX; brother, Gary (Ashley) Whitmore of Silver Springs Shores, Florida; several nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her father, Joe Whitmore; and brother, Gregory Whitmore.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Ocala First United Methodist Church, 1126 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala, Florida, 34470, with Rev. Anne Fuquay officiating. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Hospice of Marion Co in memory of Shari. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Ocala, Florida. Condolences may be expressed online at
www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019