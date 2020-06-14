SHARON FALCONE
FALCONE, SHARON, 64
Sharon passed away June 10, 2020 at The Legacy Hospice House in Ocala. Sharon suffered with multiple health issues throughout the past few years. She fought her final battle for a few days at Hospice. She was of Catholic faith and received her Last Rites.
She was born July 5, 1955 in Easton, PA to Leonard J. (Lennie) and Iris Moore Falcone who preceded her in death.
She is survived by her sisters, Hilda Grant (Ron) and Yvonne Hart (Alan); and her brother, David Falcone (Paige); and also her 'special' nieces, Shaun Sosebee (Zack), Deidre Woodard (Griffin) and Lisa Sexton (Mark). She had many cousins, nieces, nephews and a host of many friends that she loved dearly, including her feline housemates aka 'her babies.'
Sergeant Sharon Falcone retired from the Marion County Sheriffs Office after 30 years of dedicated service as a supervisor and training officer for the telecommunications division. She was an active and dedicated member of APCO since 1993, teaching throughout the state of Florida with the FL APCO Training Committee.
She was a proud graduate of UCF. GO KNIGHTS! Where she earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Criminal Justice. She was also a graduate of CFCC Criminal Justice Academy where she was the recipient of the KC Alvarez award.
A celebration of her life will be planned and announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Roberts of Ocala Downtown Chapel, 606 SW 2nd Ave, Ocala, FL 34471 (352)537-8111.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Of Ocala Funerals & Cremations
606 SW 2nd Ave
Ocala, FL 34471
(352) 537-8111
