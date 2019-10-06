|
FLUNO, SHARON SUSAN
Sharon Susan Fluno, beautiful and dearest wife to John and wonderful and loving mom of Michael, was born on October 12, 1941 in Chicago, Illinois to Charles and Susan Wareyko. She peacefully joined her beloved husband on September 25, 2019.
Sharon was an exceptional wife and devoted Mother, along with being a lifelong professional business woman, starting at LaSalle National Bank in Chicago as a young adult all the way through as the administrator and true 'right hand woman' of Fluno Polygraph Service.
She loved our 'our beautiful Florida,' with all of our diverse plant and animal life, especially the ocean and it's surroundings, with it's simultaneously demonstration of both magnitude and peace.
She is survived by her son, Michael Fluno; family members, Steve and Bev, Dal and Sue, Alan and Audrey, Ben and Diane, Kendall and Krista, Thane and Kelly, Brenna and Teagan.
Per her request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Marion County: PO BOX 4860, Ocala, Florida 34478-4860.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019