WHITAKER-DEAN, SHARON, 54

Sharon Whitaker-Dean, 54, transition this life on August 28, 2020.

She leaves to cherish her memories children, Michael Edwards, Jr., Jasmine Edwards, Derrell Edwards, Crystal Edwards, Myron Edwards, Tiffany Dean, and Briana Dean; grandchildren, De'Asia Edwards, Angelia Rivera, and Alani Edwards; father, Donna Hampton; mother, Lula Whitaker; sisters, Carmen Whitaker-Belcher, Donnie Whitaker- Hawkins, Faith Whitaker- Jenkins, Brigette Whitaker, Carla Patterson, and Shan Bell; brothers, Johnell Bennet and Greg Lester; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Celebration of Life service for Mrs. Whitaker-Dean will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11:00a.m. at Welcome Stranger Missionary Baptist Church located at 906 NW 9th Ave. Ocala, FL 34475. Visitation will be Friday, September 11, 2020 from 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m. at Snow's Funeral Ministry. Due to Covid-19 a face mask must be worn to attend all services, social distancing, and all Federal guidelines will be strictly enforced. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).



