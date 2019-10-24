|
DAVID, SHAWN C.
Shawn C. David, 48, passed away on October 7, 2019, from a long illness.
He is survived by his parents, Troy and Sandy David; brother, Aaron David, Sr.; sister, Diana Ryon; daughter, Amanda David; nine nieces and nephews; extended family Paul, Mike and Joe; stepdaughter, Jamie Taylor.
You are forever in our hearts.
A Celebration of Life will be held in remembering Shawn on October 26, 2019, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at 12343 S.E. 60th Ave., Belleview, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019