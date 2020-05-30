WALLACE, SHAYNE A.

Shayne A. Wallace, 62, passed away on May 22, 2020. Shayne was a U.S. Army veteran that made a life long career as a water well driller who drilled approximately 10,500 wells in and around Marion County during his 30 year career. He was a humble man with a lovable personality and a witty sense of humor. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing, boating, and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Nancy Wallace; sons, Nathan and Shayne Wallace; granddaughters, Kaley and Aliya Wallace; brothers, Doug, David, and George Wallace; and sisters, Dawn Hinds and Cheryl Wallace.

A celebration of life will be held on May 30, 2020 in his memory.



