SANDERS, SHAYNE LORIN

Ocala - Shayne Lorin Sanders was called home to Heaven by his loving Father on March 9, 2019 at 6:44am after a challenging battle with ALS. He passed peacefully surrounded by his family and friends during the hushed hours of morning's light.

Shayne's story starts on May 22, 1974 in Greenville, South Carolina where he was born to Byron and Darlyn Sanders. It was in Ocala that Shayne would spend a lively childhood surrounded by four dotting brothers and many lifetime friends. He was proud to have attended Ocala Christian Academy and would later become a steadfast Forest Wildcat for the class of 1992.

His adventures never ceased. Following high school, he excelled in timeshare and traveled the country. He met the love of his life in New Mexico, Barbara Sanders, and returned to Ocala to maintain a long-standing flooring business while growing his family; tiling many establishments throughout Marion County. He led an active life and in spite of his work, he always made time for his first love of the outdoors. From fishing and hunting to NASCAR or attending weekly baseball with his beloved son- Shayne never stopped celebrating life.

Loved ones that cleared the path for Shayne were his grandparents, Winifred (Mums) and Harry Tyson; mother-in-law, Estelle M. Dooley (Penny 'the strangest of friends'); and infant son, Fynn. He is survived by his devoted wife, Barbara Jean; and three wonderful children, Lorin M. (Woozy) , Shayne C. (Mans), and Alexandria S. Parks; including his son-in-law, Brandon M. Parks; his mother and father, Darlyn and Byron Sanders; four surviving brothers and their families, Shawn, Shannon, Shad, and Seth Sanders; as well as many many nieces and nephews. While he had numerous loved ones, he will be dearly missed by his closest friend, David Ruff, who stayed by his side to the very end.

Shayne Lorin Sanders was a wonderful man known for blue eyes, boisterous laugh, and kind spirit. By no means is this the end to his legacy. Shayne is simply off on his next adventure awaiting the day that we will meet again. And so his story will continue. Until then dearest love; Husband, Father, Brother, Son, and Friend. You will be missed and loved forever.

A funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:30am at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church. The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Roberts of Ocala Downtown Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you support Shayne's family by donation to the following GoFundMe https://www.gofundme.com/f/bless-shayne-sanders-family Arrangements are under the care of Roberts of Ocala Downtown Chapel, 606 SW 2nd Ave, Ocala, FL 34471 (352)537-8111. Please sign Shayne's online guestbook at

www.robertsfunerals.com Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary