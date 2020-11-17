1/1
Sheila Darlene Fowler, age 70, passed away November 12, 2020 after a long illness. She was a beloved wife, sister and aunt. She was born and raised in North Miami, Florida eventually settling in Belleview, Florida. At a young age she loved to dance and did so with ease. Sheila spent a good part of her life being on or near the water. She loved to be on a boat, fishing and clamming. She was loved by all and she will be missed.
Sheila is survived by her husband, Mike Fowler; brother, James Coley; sister, Gloria Brutscher; as well as nieces, Lisa Schutte and Fallon Coley; her adoptive family "Mom" Nellie Presley; sister Tia; brothers, Tyrone and Kevin.
She is predeceased by her father, James Coley; her mother, Virginia Coley; and adoptive dad, Samuel Presley.
There will be no service however a celebration of life will be planned at a later date.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
