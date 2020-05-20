SHEILA PEAVY
PEAVY, SHEILA
Sparr - Sheila Peavy, 76, passed away on May 13, 2020, in Sparr, FL. She was born on January 6, 1944, to the late George and Madelyn G. Hulburt, in Newport, Maine.
She is survived by her loving husband of 25 years, Charles Peavy; son, Shawn; daughters, Peggy, Patrice, Cathi, Colleen; brothers, Robert, Geoff, Norman; sister, Sharon; and 10 grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be 10:00 am, Friday, May 22, 2020 at Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL. Arrangements under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Countryside Funeral Home
9185 NE Jacksonville Road
Anthony, FL 32617
352-620-2006
