SHEILA RAE LINDSEY
LINDSEY, SHEILA RAE
Sheila Rae Lindsey, age 74, passed away in her home in Ocala, Florida on the 28th of June 2020. Sheila was born July 27, 1945 in Hollywood, CA.
Sheila is preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Elizabeth Jenkins; her brother, Donald Joseph Jenkins; and son, Clinton Mark Evans.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 45 years, Danny Ray Lindsey; Medical Service Dog, Rebel; brother, Robert Jenkins; daughter, Erin Elizabeth Lindsey-Howard (Matt); Clinton's children, Mark (Shayla), CJ (Chelsea), and Lucy; and six great grandchildren; Erin's children Bella (Dylan), Abbagail and Sophia.
Sheila was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and had many 'nuther children' that she loved as her own. She fought valiantly against the effects of Multiple Sclerosis for more than 30 years, and survived breast cancer in 1999.
A private celebration of life for her immediate family will be held instead of service due to COVID-19 concerns. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her honor to: Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs, 3251 NE 180th Ave., Williston, Florida 32696. Or online at www.medicalservicedogs.org

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2020.
