RINDENOUR, SHELIA
Sheila fell asleep in death on July 30, 2019 with her husband, Michael, by her bedside. She is now safe in Jehovah's memory, awaiting resurrection to a paradise earth (John 5:28, 29...Rev 21:3,4)
Sheila was born in Springlands, Corentyne, Berbice, Guyana. She was a graduate from Messiah School, where she later taught after she received her teaching certificate. She loved children, and she loved teaching. She was given honorable mention in the book 'Outstanding Educators of Guyana.' Upon emigrating to London, England she attended London University where she became a proud graduate. She then began teaching in the Redding England school system where she is fondly remembered by her students, their families, as well as the faculty.
In 1975, while Sheila was in the hospital, a minister and his wife were visiting a patient in the next bed. She heard them reading from the Bible, and there she heard the name Jehovah for the first time. Sheila called out to them and asked them to show her in her own copy of the Bible. The minister and his wife came immediately over, took her Bible and turned to Psalm 83:18. She then understood what the Lord's Prayer meant when it said 'Hallowed be thy name.' She became a student of the Bible, and soon thereafter became a teacher of the Bible when she dedicated herself by water baptism. From that time forward she identified herself proudly as one of 'Jehovah's Witnesses.' She faithfully preached with regularity until the time of her death.
Sheila retired from teaching in 1995, and then moved to the United States to be closer to her sister. In 1997, Sheila met her beloved Michael. She became is proud wife on March the 7, 1998. Sheila followed the principals of the Bible concerning Christian wives, and Michael loved her dearly for it.
Sheila was predeceased by her mother, Sookdai; her father, Sookram; sisters, Rena, and Evelyn; brothers, Rampersaud, John, and David.
She is survived by her loving husband, Michael; her sisters, Bethlene Joseph (Ocala), Lillian Singh (New York); and many loving nieces and nephews.
She is waiting His call when she will answer the voice of her Lord and savior Jesus Christ, with the hope of living forever on a paradise earth with her most beloved husband, Michael for eternity.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 beginning at 1:00 pm at the Kingdom Hall located at 861 Marion Oaks Manor, Ocala Florida. Inurnment will be on Monday, August 13th at 1:30 pm at Highland Memorial Manor. 1515 NE Third Street, Ocala, FL. All are welcome to be in attendance.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019