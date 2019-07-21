Home

Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Belleview
5946 Se Robinson Road
Belleview, FL 34421
(352) 245-2424
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Theresa Catholic Church
SHELIA SKIPPER AMATO


1976 - 2019
SHELIA SKIPPER AMATO Obituary
AMATO, SHELIA SKIPPER
Shelia Skipper Amato, 43, of Summerfield passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019.
Shelia was born on March 4, 1976 in Leesburg, Florida to Willie and Brenda Skipper and moved to Summerfield in 2003.
Shelia was very proud of becoming the first female detective for the City of Leesburg Police Department. She enjoyed collecting antiques, dancing, and writing poetry. Shelia's life revolved around her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband of 16 years, Brad, Summerfield, FL; parents, Willie and Brenda Skipper, Summerfield, FL, sister, Trish (Cliff) Keiper, Groveland, FL, nephews, Christopher Keiper, Todd (Courtney) Keiper, Ryan (Ali) Keiper, Nicholas Keiper, Jayse Keiper, Toby Keiper, great nephew, Chase Keiper, great niece, Adelynn Keiper, and her beloved pets, her cats, Gin and Tonic, dog, Sam, and owl, Hootie.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Theresa Catholic Church on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Theresa Catholic Church Soup Kitchen. Online condolences may be sent at
www.hiers-baxley.com.
Arrangements under the care of Hiers-Baxley Funeral
Services, Belleview.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from July 21 to July 22, 2019
